New Fantasy Island owner wants "vintage" feel

Posted Today, 11:06 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Without spilling many details, new owner Gene Staples said the park will open with one new roller coaster that will be a "major attraction." Staples is also a fan of classic Allen Herschell rides and Hampton brand rides from the 1940s, '50s and '60s.

