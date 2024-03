NC records show findings for Carowinds' Fury-325 support crack

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

State records obtained by The Charlotte Observer through a public records request provided new details Friday about what led to the high-profile break in the support beam of Carowinds’ largest roller coaster last summer — a problem that forced the amusement park to close the ride for over a month.

Read more from The Charlotte Observer.

Related parks Carowinds

Comments: 0