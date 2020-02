NBCUniversal will host its own fan event called Peacock Live! with two theme park panels

Using language mirroring Disney's own fan-event announcement, NBCUniversal’s Peacock Live! is billed as "an immersive and interactive two-day fan festival showcasing the best of the company’s past, present and future." The Comic Con-like event will include exhibits, panels, previews, and behind-the-scenes events. Universal Parks will have two panels, including one devoted to Halloween Horror Nights.

