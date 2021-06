NBCUniversal chief says Epic Universe coming "in a couple of years" with Nintendo and animation IP

Universal Orlando plans to open Epic Universe in “a couple of years” and when it arrives, it will be Universal’s largest U.S. theme park, according to NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell. It will be anchored by intellectual property from Nintendo, Illumination and DreamWorks.

