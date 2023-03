Mother of Tyre Sampson settles with operators of Orlando Free Fall

The mother of Tyre Sampson, who fell to his death last year while on the world's tallest tower drop ride, has reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit with the Florida amusement park, ICON Park, and ride's operator Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot, her attorney announced Wednesday.

