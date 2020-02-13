Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway posed design challenges as first Mickey ride ever

Posted Today, 10:24 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Why has there never been a Mickey Mouse ride before at any of Disney’s theme parks? After more than 60 years of waiting, Mickey and Minnie are about to get their own ride. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway trackless dark ride debuts March 4 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland in 2022. The lack of backstory for the main characters made it challenging to design the attraction.

