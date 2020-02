Michigan considers reducing ride operator age to 16

Michigan State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom is pushing forward a proposal in the Michigan legislature that would allow 16-year-olds to operate amusement park rides. Currently in the state of Michigan, the law requires ride operators to be 18.

