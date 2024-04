Michelin awards first star to a Walt Disney World restaurant: Victoria and Albert's

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Walt Disney World’s Victoria & Albert’s restaurant, at the theme park’s Grand Floridian Resort, made history last week when it was awarded a Michelin Star. The fine dining destination is the first and only restaurant owned and operated by a U.S. theme park to hold the prestigious honor, according to Disney Parks Blog.

