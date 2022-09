Merlin intends to build Legoland park in Belgium by 2027

A new Legoland theme park is expected to open doors near Charleroi Airport by 2027, the Walloon Government announced on Tuesday. If everything goes to plan, the theme park will be built on the former industrial site of construction machinery builder Caterpillar in Gosselies, as a non-binding letter of intent was signed by Merlin Entertainments, Wallonia and the Federal Government today.

