Merlin buys Orlando Eye, will call it Orlando Eye

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

The sale puts the wheel on Orlando’s International Drive back in the hands of the company that first operated it from 2015 to 2018. It also unites it with two other Merlin properties at ICON Park, Madame Tussauds Orlando and Sea Life Aquarium Orlando.

Read more from The Orlando Sentinel.

Related parks ICON Park

Comments: 5