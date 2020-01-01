Maurer Rides sets up roller coaster for Dream Cruises

Posted Yesterday, 11:58 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Originally announced last fall, the Space Cruiser by Dream Cruises will be the centerpiece of the first-ever theme park at sea, "Dream Park at the Pier," which is scheduled to debut aboard the all-new Global Dream next year. Developed by Germany's Maurer Rides, the roller coaster's track will span a whopping 994 feet, with riders reaching speeds of 37 mph and traveling as high as 180 feet above sea level.

Read more and see photos from Travel Pulse.

Comments: 0