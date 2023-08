Mattel theme park opening in 2024 near Phoenix

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

The Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale is set to open in 2024, almost two years after the complex that will have some Barbie-themed features was scheduled to be unveiled. The theme park is part of the $1 billion VAI Resort project near State Farm Stadium and the Westgate Entertainment District. It doesn’t have an opening date, but a Monday update provided some clarity after it was first supposed to open in 2022.

Read more from KTAR/Phoenix.

Related parks Mattel Adventure Park

Comments: 2