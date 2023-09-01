Matt Ouimet departs Cedar Fair board

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, announced today that Matthew A. Ouimet has stepped down from the Company’s board of directors, effective immediately, to focus his time on other personal interests.

“On behalf of the entire board of directors and management team, and all our colleagues past and present, I’d like to thank Matt Ouimet for his passion, vision, and invaluable contributions to Cedar Fair over the years,” said Daniel J. Hanrahan, Cedar Fair’s chairman of the board. “Since joining the Company as president in 2011, Matt has directly led or played a key role in establishing Cedar Fair as one of the largest and most successful regional amusement park companies in the world. We wish him all the best.”

“I am extremely grateful to have been a member of the Cedar Fair management team and board of directors,” said Matt Ouimet. “I have great confidence in the Company’s current leadership team and will enjoy following their future successes.”

The Company noted the Board is currently in the process of addressing the vacancy.