Marriott's Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort lays off 1,100 employees

With the professional athletes gone, Marriott's Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort is laying off about 1,100 employees because of low occupancy and canceled events in another hit to the tourism industry because of the coronavirus pandemic.

