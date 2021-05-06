Marc Swanson named CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment

Posted Thursday, May 6, 2021 10:01 AM | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today announced the appointment of Marc Swanson to the position of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Elizabeth Castro Gulacsy as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Treasurer. All changes are effective immediately. SeaWorld's Board of Directors (the "Board") unanimously approved the appointments.

Mr. Swanson previously served as interim CEO and has been with the Company for over 20 years, having held a number of leadership positions including as CFO and Treasurer. Ms. Gulacsy previously served as interim CFO and Treasurer and has been with the Company for eight years, having most recently served as Chief Accounting Officer.