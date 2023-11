Man with guns, bombs, apparently killed himself instead of attacking Glenwood Caverns

Posted | Contributed by LostKause

Garfield County law enforcement officials on Monday described an averted disaster after the body of a 20-year-old man was found alongside guns, ammunition and bombs in a bathroom at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park over the weekend. The coroner said the man died by suicide.

Read more from The Denver Post.

Related parks Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

Comments: 1