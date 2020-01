Man sues Six Flags Great Adventure after stepping on bamboo that cuts through shoe

After a ride on Kingda Ka, Steven Keim went to retrieve his phone hidden in the landscaping and stepped on “an extremely sharp piece of cut bamboo” which pierced through his shoe, penetrating the plantar area of Keim’s right foot. The incident caused serious, permanent injuries requiring sutures, the suit detailed.

