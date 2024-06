Man reportedly struck by Kings Island's Banshee roller coaster in restricted area

According to a spokesperson with Kings Island, a guest entered a restricted area around the Banshee roller coaster around 8 p.m. and was struck by the ride. Police say he was transported to a hospital, and then flown to another.

