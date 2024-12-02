Man climbs out of coaster when lap bar allegedly releases while climbing lift

[Ed. note: The linked story is a poor excuse for journalism. While the park did not offer a statement as of publication, the reporter chose not to engage other experts regarding the safety of the ride. It's entirely the account of a person who didn't even want to show his face.]

An Arizona man said he climbed out of a moving roller coaster after the safety bar became unlatched. The man said he was on Desert Storm, a double-looping roller coaster, when the lap bar became unlatched just seconds after the ride started.

