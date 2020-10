Man climbs Belmont roller coaster, spends hours there

San Diego Police spent several hours Sunday trying to talk a man down after he climbed Belmont Park's Giant Dipper roller coaster and refused to come down. He was eventually taken into custody.

Read more from KGTV/San Diego.

