Man banned from Six Flags parks after climbing roller coaster to deliver water to stuck riders at Frontier City

Posted Wednesday, July 28, 2021 9:34 AM | Contributed by Jeff

William Curry Scott has been banned from Frontier City after providing water to visitors stuck on a ride. The park says he jumped a barrier and climbed the lift hill just as maintenance workers were preparing to restart the ride, which stopped on the lift hill.

Read more from KWTV/Oklahoma City.

