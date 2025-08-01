Lucky Strike acquires three FEC's and two water parks

Posted | Contributed by PhantomTails

Parks were acquired by Herschend as part of the Palace Entertainment transaction. From the press release:

Lucky Strike Entertainment, one of the world’s premier owner/operators of location-based entertainment, today announced the acquisition of two iconic water parks, Raging Waters Los Angeles and Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe, and three high-performing family entertainment centers: Castle Park in Riverside, CA; Boomers Vista, CA; and Boomers Palm Springs, CA. These venues attract over 1.5 million annual guests and reinforce Lucky Strike’s growing presence in the waterpark, amusement, and family entertainment center formats.

“This acquisition accelerates our vision to build the leading platform of location-based entertainment destinations in North America,” said Thomas Shannon, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Lucky Strike Entertainment. “Each of these properties has deep roots and established guest loyalty in their communities. We see tremendous opportunity to elevate the guest experience and continue our playbook of strategic investment in high-return opportunities to expand our portfolio, create network economies between the assets, and reshape the future of entertainment.”