Legoland teasing "groundbreaking" roller coasters for Florida and California

From the press release:

Merlin Entertainments, a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, is excited to reveal a new indoor roller coaster that’s truly out of this world coming to LEGOLAND Florida and LEGOLAND California Resorts!

This first-of-its-kind new ride will launch at LEGOLAND Florida Resort and LEGOLAND California Resort in 2026. Merlin is making the biggest ever single in-park investment in the Resorts’ histories, spending approximately $90 mil on these two new attractions, promising an experience that combines the creative world of LEGO building with an exhilarating ride and storyline that only LEGOLAND Parks can deliver for families with children ages 2 to 12.