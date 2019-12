Legoland New York previews ride that turns riders into mini-figs

Posted Wednesday, November 20, 2019 8:42 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Not only will visitors to the new Legoland New York Resort next year get immersed in Lego products, they will be able to become one too. Legoland on Tuesday announced its Goshen, Orange County, amusement park will have the first-of-its-kind Lego Factory Adventure Ride that can turn riders into Lego characters.

