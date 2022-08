Lawsuit seeks $25 million in damages from SeaWorld Entertainment for alleged racial discrimination

A Maryland father accused SeaWorld of “pervasive and appalling” discrimination at its Sesame Street-themed park in Philadelphia in a federal lawsuit Wednesday, days after a viral video appeared to show a person dressed as the character Rosita ignoring two Black girls at the park. The suit seeks $25 million in damages from SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment.

