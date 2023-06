Large fire causes evacuation at Europa Park

Europa Park will reopen to visitors on Tuesday after a large fire the day before sent a dense plume of black smoke billowing into the sky that was visible for miles. The park was evacuated on Monday when a fire reportedly broke out in the "Yomi Magic World of Diamonds" attraction control room. Around 450 firefighters, police and rescue personnel responded to the fire.

Read more from The Associated Press and Bild (German).

