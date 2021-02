Lakeside says it can't operate with limited capacity

Posted Today, 5:36 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Many entertainment venues are hopeful for a successful reopening this year, but they also need allowances for higher capacity levels under COVID-19 restrictions before they are likely to be able to operate successfully. That includes Lakeside Amusement Park.

Read more and see video from KCNC/Denver.

Related parks Lakeside

Comments: 1