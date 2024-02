Lakemont Park won't operate historic rides in 2024

Posted | Contributed by PhantomTails

The company that runs Lakemont Park under a long-term lease from Blair County won’t operate any rides there this season because it has become financially unsustainable, according to Lakemont Partnership President Andrea Cohen. Based on the county lease, which expires in 2066, the partnership is obligated to maintain and protect the Leap-The-Dips, a National Historic Landmark, said county solicitor Nathan Karn.

Read more from The Altoona Mirror.

Related parks Lakemont Park

Comments: 1