Lake Compounce getting a makeover, new water slide

Posted Yesterday, 9:17 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Lake Compounce, which first opened 175 years ago, is undergoing a makeover that includes updates to its main gate and entry tunnel, a new custom burger restaurant called Timber Jack Chow House ‒ in place of the erstwhile Parkside Diner ‒ and a new waterslide called the Venus Vortex.

Read more from Hartford Business Journal.

