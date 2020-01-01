Laid-off Disneyland worker just misses her 40-year anniversary

For longtime Disneyland employee Theresa Bojorquez, 63, the theme park has always been a family matter. She started working at the park in 1981 through a connection from her brother (who also worked as a cast member, what Disneyland calls its employees), met her husband there, and had two sons who both grew up to work for the company. But two months before she reached her 40th anniversary at Disneyland, she was laid off, along with 28,000 other cast members, at the end of September.

