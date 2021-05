Lagoon's Roller Coaster has been running for a century

The White Roller Coaster. Lagoon Dipper. Giant Coaster. It’s been known by many names, but these days just goes by “Roller Coaster.” It’s one of Lagoon Amusement Park’s most popular and enduring rides, and this week, the Utah landmark celebrated its 100th birthday.

