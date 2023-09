Lagoon opens its Primordial roller coaster

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Lagoon has opened its Primordial roller coaster, which features nearly 2,000 feet of track. The ride starts outside of the mountain structure, before the trains go inside. There riders can use a “blaster”vto shoot at various targets on the 3-D video screens.

Read more from The Salt Lake Tribune.

Related parks Lagoon

Comments: 18