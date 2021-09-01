LA county makes some concessions in theme park vaccination requirements

The county will no longer require proof of a negative Covid test for patrons ages 11 and younger — an age group that remains ineligible for vaccinations. The county also removed the requirement that patrons ages 17 and younger provide a photo ID along with their vaccination/testing verification. The county also agreed to delay the photo ID requirement for people ages 18 and over until Nov. 1, though people still will have to provide the vaccination/testing verification beginning Oct. 7.

