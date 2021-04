Knott's Berry Farm to reopen with inexpensive season pass option

Posted Today, 1:22 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Knottā€™s Berry Farm launched the first salvo in the Southern California theme park wars with a $101 season pass targeting Disneyland passholders left without a place to call home after the neighboring Anaheim theme park killed its annual pass program.

