Knott's Berry Farm asks guests to alert security to line jumpers

Knott’s Berry Farm is encouraging guests across the 57-acre theme park to report line jumpers by texting a message to the park’s security team. It is the latest effort by the park to clamp down on guests who cut in line or hold spots for large groups.

Read more from The LA Times.

