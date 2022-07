Knott's Berry Farm announces weekend chaperone policy following brawl

In the aftermath of a brawl among teenagers over the weekend that prompted the park to close early, Knott's Berry Farm has announced a "chaperone policy" that will require all guests aged 17 or under to be accompanied by a 21-or-older chaperone throughout their visit to the park on Fridays and Saturdays.

Read more from KABC/Los Angeles.

