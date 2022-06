Knoebels adds $1.5 million to payroll to attract and retain workers

This year Knoebels Amusement Resort added $1.5 million to its payroll as a hiring incentive. The park's new employee bonus program starts next week.

"We have more team members now than we did at the peak of our hiring last season. We're going to hopefully continue on that upward trend," said Yutko.

