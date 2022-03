Knoebels acquires Bayern Kurve rides, will debut one in 2023

Park officials said Knoebels recently acquired two Bayern Kurve rides — one from the Fun Spot Park in Angola, Ind., that debuted at Expo 67 in Montreal and another that traveled around Europe and the United States in a carnival circuit. The goal is to refurbish the ride over the next year. The rides are believed to be two of six in the world.

