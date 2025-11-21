Kings Island's Flight of Fear was almost a Star Trek themed roller coaster

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the article:

[Joe] Leonard’s journey to the project began when he was the set designer for the park’s live shows in the days when Kings Productions was still the owner. After the Paramount takeover, Leonard was moved to Charlotte and put on the company’s Design and Entertainment team. When the opportunity came around to design a ride for his home park in 1994, Leonard jumped at the opportunity to make a pitch—although the initial ride had a much different theme.