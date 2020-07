Kings Island debuts Orion roller coaster

Now the tallest and fastest steel roller coaster at Kings Island, Orion is one of only seven giga coasters worldwide, part of a class of coasters having a height or drop of between 300 and 399 feet. Riders on the new coaster plunge down a 300-foot first drop at a 85-degree angle, sending them on a high-speed journey over seven more hills and 5,321 feet of track at speeds up to 91 mph.

