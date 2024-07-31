Kings Dominion announces Rapterra launched wing roller coaster

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the official site:

Conquer the skies on Kings Dominion’s Rapterra, the world’s tallest and longest launched wing coaster. New in 2025, Rapterra simulates the flight of the legendary Jungle Hawk with an intense initial launch, plunging dives, twisting maneuvers and sweeping turns.

Rapterra’s Immersive Backstory: Centuries ago, ancient leaders built a shrine to honor the mighty Jungle Hawk. People who entered the shrine became spiritually linked to—and temporarily possessed—the powers and abilities of the bird of prey.

Building the temple at the base of a volcano, Mt. Inferna, proved unfortunate. The ground surrounding the magma chamber collapsed, burying the Jungle Hawk temple under mounds of volcanic rock. The temple seemingly vanished from the earth.

Archaeologists recently discovered the volcanic site and unearthed the remains of the Jungle Hawk shrine. The bird’s ferocious spirit remains at the site, launching brave riders to exhilarating new heights. Rapterra: The world’s tallest and longest launched wing coaster.