Kennywood's Thunderbolt reaches the century mark

Contributed by Jeff

In the late 1960s, Kennywood leaders aimed to mix things up and at one point considered knocking down either the Jack Rabbit or the Pippin, given the coasters’ similarities, to build a new thriller. Instead, then-maintenance supervisor Andy Vettel Sr. led the transformation of the Pippin into the Thunderbolt.

