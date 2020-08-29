Kennywood's Jack Rabbit roller coaster associated with 100 years of memories

Kennywood’s Jack Rabbit, with its clanking metal and wooden tracks, dark tunnel and infamous double dip, has enchanted thrill-seekers for 100 years. The Jack Rabbit — one of six century-old roller coasters in the world — was supposed to be feted at Kennywood with a big anniversary celebration this summer. COVID-19 restrictions postponed the party, but the West Mifflin amusement park and Jack Rabbit riders are still celebrating.

