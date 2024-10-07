Kennywood begins adding new columns to Steel Curtain roller coaster

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

The Steel Curtain coaster at Kennywood Park is entering the next phase of its renovations, according to a statement from general manager Ricky Spicuzza. The park posted a statement on Facebook:

Throughout the season, our team has been hard at work toward the reopening of the Steel Curtain in 2025.

When you visit the park this weekend, you will notice we have begun the next phase of work on this project, which includes adding additional columns to the structure. These enhancements and others will increase the coaster’s reliability and longevity, maintaining it for generations of riders to come.

We are excited to continue progress on the coaster over the next several months and we can’t wait to welcome riders back to the Steel Curtain in 2025.