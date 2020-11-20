Kennywood announces adult chaperone policy for 2021

Posted Friday, November 20, 2020 4:17 PM | Contributed by BrettV

From the policy:

Guests aged 17 years and under must be accompanied by an adult chaperone beginning at 4:00 p.m.

An adult chaperone is a parent, guardian, or other supervising adult at least 21 years of age. Adult chaperones must be able to provide valid ID, including a photograph and date of birth.

Each adult chaperone must be present at the time of entry and remain within the park for the duration of their party’s visit.