Jury awards family of Tyre Sampson $310 million in Orlando Freefall death case

A Missouri family has been awarded $310 million in damages after their 14-year-old son was killed riding a freefall amusement park ride in Florida in 2022.

Tyre Sampson was visiting ICON Park in Orlando from suburban St. Louis on March 24, 2022, when he fell to his death from the FreeFall ride, manufactured by Austria-based Funtime-Handels, according to Hilliard Law, the firm representing the boy’s father.

