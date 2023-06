Judge recuses himself on Disney First Amendment case because of relative's stock holdings

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a court filing Thursday that he would recuse himself from the Disney case because a relative owns 30 shares of Disney stock. Walker described the person as “a third-degree relative,” which typically means a cousin, a great-aunt or great-uncle, or a great-niece or great-nephew.

Read more from The Associated Press.

