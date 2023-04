Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From The Tampa Bay Times and Sharon Kennedy Wynne:

This year, I’m reflecting on my unique vantage point of having ridden every major ride in Florida’s 10 major theme parks in nearly 15 years of coverage. Since I first started working as an entertainment and events reporter, I’ve had an up-close look at our attractions — and I have some thoughts on my most and least favorites. Buckle up, it’s been a bumpy ride.