Jollywood Nights holiday party coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios

From Disney Parks Blog:

It’s a holiday vibe like you’ve never felt before. Sights of sparkling décor, sounds of modern beats over classic holiday songs, tastes of craft cocktails and decadent dishes. It’s nostalgic and it’s glitz and glam galore. This is Disney Jollywood Nights – a new, separately ticketed event from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. on 10 select nights Nov. 11-Dec. 20, 2023.

Get ready to dress in your holiday glam best or festive flair, dance the night away to merry mashups, indulge in divine treats and bubbling spirits, and snap selfies with iconic characters during this new festive event. For an extra dose of cheer, the party wraps with the return of the nighttime spectacular, “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” You’ll be in fa la la la la la la la land before you can say Tinseltown!