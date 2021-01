Jersey Devil roller coaster topped off at Six Flags Great Adventure

The final piece of the Jersey Devil Coaster’s track was placed on Monday, Six Flags Great Adventure announced, topping the coaster off at 130 feet. When the coaster opens later this year, it will be the world’s tallest, longest, and fastest single-rail coaster.

